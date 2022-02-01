Dete Man Nabbed For Cultivating 11 Marijuana Plants In Own Garden

Share

By A Correspondent- The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has announced the arrest of a Dete man for cultivating 11 marijuana plants in his garden.

Said the ZRP in a statement:

On 27/01/22, Police in Hwange reacted to a tip-off and arrested Langton Masunda (57) for cultivating eleven plants of dagga at his garden at Halfway Hotel, Gwayi, Dete.

In 2020, Zimbabwe legalised the production of industrial hemp (marijuana) through Statutory Instrument 218 Agricultural Marketing Authority (Industrial Hemp) Regulations gazetted on Friday by the Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement Anxious Masuka.

According to Zimbabwe Industrial Hemp Trust (ZIHT)’s Dr Zorodzai Maroveke, the first harvesting of industrial hemp happened in 2020.

Scores of people have been arrested nationwide for possession of marijuana.

When the government authorised the production of industrial hemp, some thought possession of marijuana was now legal.

Meanwhile, Police in Bulawayo arrested Sanele Sharon Ndlovu (27) for unlawful possession of three sachets of Crystal Methamphetamine weighing approximately 0.001 kgs with a value of ZWL$2 550.

Crystal Methamphetamine, known as Mutoriro in street lingo, also referred to as Dombo (Shona for Stone), is one of the most abused drugs in Zimbabwe.

It reportedly started appearing in Zimbabwe around 2016 and its use was on the increase since.

The Crystal Meth in Zimbabwe is in the form of brownish-cream grains that look like coarse salt or small hailstones.

In South Africa, Mutoriro is called Tik.