Female Fraudster Hauled To Court

By A Correspondent- A suspected Harare female fraudster, Memory Mugabe, yesterday appeared before magistrate Yeukai Dzuda charged with defrauding a homeseeker of US$11 380 in a residential stand scam.

Mugabe (42) was remanded in custody to February 14 after the State opposed bail, arguing that she was a flight risk.

Sometime in June last year, Mugabe allegedly misrepresented to the complainant Patricia Sigauke that she was selling residential stands in Rydale Ridge and Chishawasha.

Sigauke, who is based outside the country, paid her more than US$11 000 for one of the

stands.

It later emerged that Mugabe was a fraudster.

Ruvimbo Matyatya prosecuted.