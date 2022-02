Government Releases 2022 School Calendar

By A Correspondent-The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has released the 2022 school calendar.

The calendar indicates that schools will reopen on 7 February and close on 7 April.

There is only one public holiday during the First Term and 45 days of school.

The Second Term begins on 3 May and ends on 4 August.

The Third Term begins on Monday 5 September and ends on 8 December after 71 school days.