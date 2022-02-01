Khupe To Take Over Harvest House Tomorrow?

Share

By Farai D Hove | Thokozani Khupe is tomorrow set to seize the famous Harvest House building from the coupist and her nemesis, Douglas Mwonzora.

ZimEye can exclusively reveal Khupe previously confined to Bulawayo, is storming the capital city to make her first press conference following her expulsion of Douglas Mwonzora.

Khupe has told parliament that the finances Act funding be allocated her or be split into two.

Tomorrow she will grace a meeting at Holiday Inn where she will redefine legal parameters between her formation and Mwonzora’s.

The meeting is set for 10 am and has been restricted to a small number. A statement reads, “please note that due to space constraints, this breathing is strictly by invitation.”