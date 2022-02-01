Madam Boss Goes For Hollywood | BREAKING

By Showbiz Reporter | Zimbabwe’s top socialite, Madam Boss has had been contacted by Hollywood producers.

The actor made the revelations on Tuesday morning saying she has been called to the world’s highest mountain in the entertainment industry.

Madam Boss

Rising from totally humble beginnings, Madam Boss (born Tyra Chikoko) has over the years maintained a fairly quiet and non-controversial personality, sticking mostly to acting and skits on both social media and the TV set. She recently featured in a Nollywood movie and has also recently been scouted out by the UK filmmaker BJB Films.

Announcing the latest development, Madam Boss wrote:

“Born to win ✈️🎬✈️🎬

Hollywood is calling me with my broken English 🙈🙈



Can you imagine 😂 How come to you !!!!

Asi Kah !!!!!! God can make the impossible possible 🙏😭



Haleluya somebody 🙏🙏 “