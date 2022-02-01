Mbire Woman Loses Hand In Croc Attack

Share

By- A 40-year-old Mbire woman had her hand ripped off by a crocodile whilst doing laundry in Angwa River Monday.

Esineri Kadziyanike of Chief Chisunga village was rushed to Angwa clinic after losing her left hand in the attack.

A villager identified as Mr Fresher Muodza confirmed the sad development.

“She was washing clothes in Angwa River when suddenly a crocodile attacked her and ripped her handoff. She is currently admitted at Angwa clinic,” he told the Herald.

Human-wildlife conflict remains a crisis in the Mbire area and nationwide.

In January, Alexander Chimedza from Kariba, Mashonaland West Province, was admitted to a hospital in Zambia after he was severely injured in a triple crocodile attack on the edge of Lake Kariba.

He suffered a broken hand, injured thighs and broken fingers after three crocodiles attacked him on the shores of Lake Kariba.

In December, a newly married woman from Mberengwa lost her right leg after she was attacked by a crocodile while fetching water at Mazwi Dam.