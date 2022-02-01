MISA Zim Director Tabani Moyo Lands AFIC Post

By A Correspondent- Mr Tabani Moyo, the Regional Secretariat director for the Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) has been elected to the position of Vice Chairperson in the Governing Council of the Africa Freedom of Information Centre Board.

Moyo was elected into the Africa Freedom of Information Centre (AFIC) Governing Council (the board) at its elective Annual General Meeting held virtually on 27 January 2022.

Moyo, who is also the national director of MISA Zimbabwe, was elected Vice Chairperson of the seven-member general council for a two-year term.

AFIC is an African network of about 50 civil society organisations, and think tanks across 23 African countries. It is based in Kampala, Uganda. Said Moyo:

We are grateful that the peoples of Africa, through the network’s membership, made this call for us to serve, which we accept with humility. The task at hand, given the complexities facing humanity in the age of pandemics, natural disasters, migration pressures, melting economies and inward-looking administrations globally, requires collaborative efforts and being outward-looking while tackling localised issues. At MISA we appreciate the challenges we face and will do our best in consolidating solidarity and collaborations with like-minded and progressive entities in this age where democracy and leadership, in general, is on retreat. Once again, I’m grateful to the membership for bestowing this leadership mantle on us as fellow governing council members for the two-year tenure of office, which, hopefully, will position Africa’s media development agenda and complexities on the global stage.

MISA is also a member of the Multi-Stakeholder Co-ordinating Team of the Southern African Development Community Internet Governance Forum (SAIGF) and the Global Forum for Media Development Steering Committee.

The organisation also serves on the IFEX Governing Council.