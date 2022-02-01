Mliswa Attacks Chiyangwa Over Leaked Rant WhatApp Audio

By A Correspondent-Norton MP Temba Mliswa has accused Zanu PF 2023 elections fundraising committee chairman Philip Chiyangwa of leaking WhatsApp audio, he was warning him against speaking badly about his (Mliswa) family.

Mliswa was heard in the leaked audio saying unprintable words to Chiyangwa, whom he said was in the habit of saying bad things about “my family”.

On Tuesday, Mliswa said he was not regretting warning Chiyangwa.

He posted on his Twitter handle:

I have been busy at the farm& returned to the news of a leaked voice note. It should be understood that the audio was between myself& Chiyangwa. It was never meant for the public& its being leaked is clearly aimed at tarnishing me after the interview I had with

It’s unfortunate that Chiyangwa was immature as to leak the audio as a gamble seeking to have me attacked. Thus, it is misplaced undestanding that I attacked him over his status but it is factual that I attacked him over his habits which I reiterate that he should stop.

Thus, it is misplaced undestanding that I attacked him over his status but it is factual that I attacked him over his habits which I reiterate that he should stop . — Hon. Temba P. Mliswa (@TembaMliswa) February 1, 2022