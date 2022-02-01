Shugeta Pens Emotional Letter To Ex-Lover Anna ‘Chibaby’ Honde

Share

By Tafadzwa Shugeta| I am scared and sad because I don’t think I will ever recover from this pain. Mumwe wangu l feel lost, depressed,lonely ,ndine hasha newe and as I’m even writing this message to you misodzi yakajenga mumaziso though I promised myself this time handisikuzombofa ndakakuchemera futi but Kukuloser kwandaita kurikurwadza shaa coz I know I have lost everything that mean happiness to me in this world.

Though I saw it coming it still hurts.The sadest part of life is saying goodbye to someone whom you wanted to spend the rest of your life with but zvisinei regai ndichingoti zvakanaka.

Anna I’m furious at you and I hate being furious at you coz I think about you all the time and I know you got a lot going on ,your dreams you working on but I can’t help thinking that the dream of us can fit in there.

Shaa I miss you every second of my life. I miss your voice manheru paphone saying goodnight then kuhope dzangu ndobva ndakurota futi ,those drives to Semi Levy kuma ice cream edu tichitamba chikudo road yese then kana warwadziwa ndomisa mota pakati peroad and kiss you bad until you smile then toenderera mberi futi nechikudo.I miss dzungu rako. I MISS YOU.

But zvisinei ndochingoti thank you so much for the friendship ,thank you for the smile . Thanks for the love you showed me even though it was for a little while.Wondiregererawo pese paya pandaikanganisa murudo ndinobvuma ndiri wenyama naizvozvo ndinoti Sorry nemoyo wangu wese wakaperera.

True my heart is broken and yes musodzi ikudonha but I know soon the pain will be over coz I have learned to say goodbye .Zvaitika zvavaida vabudirira kukubvisa pandiri and I saw them vachitora mavideos vachifara celebrating kurambana kwedu and advertising you pamberi penyika yese coz they know handichakwanise kukurambidza kupinda muJeep or mebeinz iya vachikuendesa kunzvimbo dziya dzisakarurama.

Why nhai mumwe wangu wakavabvumidza kukutorera your happiness? I pray for your health.” Girl child ” I know you are bigger and smarter than that.Goodbye shamwari ndokushuvira rudo nerugare zvikutevere kwese kwauchaenda mazuva ese ehupenyu hwako nemumwe wauchava naye.

Ishe vakuendese mberi pabasa rako rekufadza vanhu uye chipo chako chikuigire hupfumi hwese hwaunoshuvira usvike pakatadzwa nevamwe vese rimwe gore wasvika kumusoro kwacho ndigozonongedzera kuti ndaivepowo pazvakatanga .Enda zvako nemufaro asi ini wandisiya neronda pamoyo randichatakura kusvika ndipinde muguva.

ZVIZIVE .

Love

Tafadzwa Lloyd Ben