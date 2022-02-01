Top Award For Minister Mahendere

Own Correspondent|Prominent and prolific musician Michael Mahendere has won the Gospel Musician of the Year Award.

Mahendere scooped the top prize at Global Music Award 22.

The talented singer’s voice has inspired millions across the country and beyond the borders.

“Congratulations Michael Mahendere for winning the gospel musician of the year Award.

At Global Music Award 22.

Indeed the award is well deserved keep on shinning mwana wababa ,” said Honourable Fagio Marowa in a statement on Facebook.

Marygold Topera Gumbo described Mahendere as a man who has saved many souls through gospel music.

“Congratulations Minister. We are happy for you . Indeed you deserve this award , you saved many lives through your music mwana wababa,” said Gumbo.