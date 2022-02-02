CCC Invades Bulawayo

By A Correspondent- Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) frontman Nelson Chamisa is this Thursday set to lunch its official by-election campaign in Bulawayo.

The party is also set to unveil its election agenda at the event.

Two parliamentary seats are up for grabs in the province while seven council wards will also be contested for during the March 26 by-elections.

The parliamentary elections will be held in Nkulumane and Pumula where former MDC Alliance MPs Kucaca Phulu and Sichelesile Mahlangu were recalled by Lucia Matibenga’s People Democratic Party (PDP).

In an interview, CCC Bulawayo provincial spokesperson Swithern Chiroodza said Thursday’s launch will kick start all the party official campaigns in the vacant wards and constituencies.

“We are going to launch our by -election campaign in Bulawayo on Thursday. We are expecting various stakeholders including cadres from different provinces to attend the launch where we are going to spell out our election agenda,” Chiroodza said.

He said the one-week-old party is confident of snapping the seats.

“Even if these elections are to be held today, we are going to win because people are itching to revenge for the unfair and unconstitutional manner their elected officials were recalled. Bulawayo people are very bitter,” Chiroodza said.

“Over the weekend some of our colleagues were in Kwekwe to witness the launch of our by-election campaign in the province. We are going to have similar launches in all the constituencies and wards where we are contesting,” added Chirowodza.