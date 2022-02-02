CCC Serves US Interests And ZANU PF Serves Zimbabwe’s: Mavaza

DISCLAIMER: Views expressed herein are the author’s not the news network’s.

By Dr Masimba Mavaza | Since 2000 Zimbabwe has been reeling under the evil cruel hands of sanctions imposed by the West. To take it further America passed a legislation which has a sole aim of heaping sanctions on Zimbabwe. Industries are closed these are not the signs of mismanagement but the direct effects of the sanctions.

The situation with Zimbabwe’s economy tells you what sanctions are,doing to the people of Zimbabwe.

Sanctions have delivered one of the biggest wounds suffered by the Zimbabwean economy. US-led sanctions imposed two decades ago when then president Robert Mugabe launched a land acquisition programme. Initially the land redistribution was started by the frustrated Zimbabweans. The government only became involved only to restore order.

The sanctions are said to be targeted and to apply to the elite, the sanctions imposed travel bans and a freeze on assets held by top Zimbabwean officials. It further includes companies owned by the targeted individuals and again making it an offence for any American company to deal with Zimbabwe.

But the measures have had a far-reaching – and probably unintended – impact on the Zimbabwean economy by strangling the country’s access to the international banking system.

For any company in Zimbabwe to function it needs to put in new equipment. All his equipment needs to be imported, for which companied have to pay in United States dollars. But the American law, known as the Zimbabwe Democracy and Economic Recovery Act (Zidera), forbids global lenders from working with Zimbabwe.

Institutions like the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are usually the first line of support for countries in financial trouble, but Zimbabwe is said not to have met all of the requirements for IMF support – and Zidera means there is little incentive for Harare to try, or for the IMF to look at compromises.

Private banks also struggle to access international funds. Zidera imposes stiff penalties for companies who deal with companies targeted by the law.

The result is that Zimbabwe has meagre supplies of U.S. dollars at home, and it is risky for entrepreneurs to seek access to greenbacks abroad via private banks. This translates into untold suffering of Zimbabweans across all social divide.

Adding salt to injury financial institutions have stopped doing business with Zimbabwe for fear of running afoul of the sanctions.

Foreign leaders often have much leeway to adjust sanctions over time, but in the case of Zidera, the punishment is enshrined in U.S. law, which would require any changes to be endorsed by Congress.

Indeed, the latest version of Zidera, passed in 2021 further raises the threshold for lifting the sanctions.

It broadly requires Zimbabwe to hold better elections and respect human rights. But it also demands that Zimbabwe adhere to a southern African court ruling to pay some $9 billion to white farmers whose properties were seized during Mugabe’s land reforms two decades ago.

Zimbabwe’s entire GDP is only $16.7 billion.

So America litterrally givr Zimbabwe orders and if not followed the tighten their sanctions even if theybare gully aware that it is the commin Zimbabwean who bears the brunt in this cruel satanic game.

Many countries especially African nations and a U.N. rapporteur support removing of sanctions, but such thinking gets little traction in Washington. This is because the opposition in particular the MDC now called CCC have continued feeding America with lies against Zimbabwe.

Blaming U.S. sanctions for Zimbabwe’s problems has been going on for years. Many countries have joined in and nothing seems to persuade Ameeica to be humane. Zimbabwe is not far away from the core issues of better governance it is one of the free countries in the world. U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said by email. “Zimbabwe’s economic ills, we know, are caused by leaders … abusing power.”

But the reality for Zimbabweans is that they cannot even use services like PayPal to order goods from overseas, they can not get a credit line from any bank. Zimbabwe can mot take a loan anywhere. The Zimbabwe government ends up being abused by some all weather friends who charge an arm and a leg for a dubious loan.

What many people do nit seem to realise is that the sanctions effectively cut Zimbabweans off from international credit and money transfers in U.S. dollars.

“When you don’t have capital, you don’t have jobs and no investor comes to a country under sanctions. It is nonsense for anyone to say sanctions are not hurting Zimbabwe.

Instead of bringing political change to Zimbabwe, the 20 years of sanctions have been turf and difficult. Sanctions have made it difficult for Zimbabwe to prosper. It is true that the poor economic performance is the direct result of the sanctions.

If the new CCC Party wants to serve the best interest of Zimbabwe it does not need to agree with ZANU PF on anything even on common ideology of the liberation movement in ZANU PF , it simply needs to distance itself from the US sponsored sanctions and publicly denounce it.

Then CCC is not new it is just a made over party. It has put itself in a competition which is the democratic process. So CCC is allowed to engage in a free and fair election for the sake of democracy and adult sulfrage anchored by majority rule as espoused in the Zimbabwe’s national constitution .

Now we have a party which advocates for sanctions and expect a fair treatment.

Zimbabwean constitution Chapter 67 gives fairness and political rights. Is it politically right that the opposition ties ZANU PF with sanctions and it demands a fair race.

Despite the sanctions ZANU PF as a revolutionary part has been modernised, ED rebranded it to be re-oriented, refocused and to be rejuvenated. It has become the people’s party and now it boast of being the party which includes people of all walks. This includes pastors, prophets and fake prophets, singers and comedians. All Zimbabweans are allowed to mingle with their people’s president.

Unlike ZANU PF CCC is an agent of America and wants to have the Americans control Zimbabwe.

Zimbabweans now realises that the core problem with our politics today is the invisible but seen hand of handlers, this has corrupted our democratic system, encrusted the machinery of government for the principal purpose of strengthening the parties’ own dominant positions, and done everything in its power to stifle foreign interference. The puppet major parties of opposition have effectively silenced the voice of the Zimbabwean majority.

Instead of acting in the best interest of the country, the opposition parties remain locked in “tribal” hyper-partisanship and patronage to their sponsors. the power of special interests, legislators from both sponsored opposition find partisan advantage in blocking legislative progress without regard to the actual needs of the nation as a whole or the common good.

The opposition parties insidiously collude to use their power to ensure that voters have few viable alternatives on election day. They abuse their legislative power to enact barriers,create conditions which will make the government look like it is failing or being dictatorial. They consistently resist reforms designed to open up the system. The technical and arcane tools used to limit choices at the ballot box are deeply problematic to Zimbabwean democracy, and yet these tools are beyond the awareness of most citizens.

A once-functioning set of processes, traditions, and norms has given way to chaotic stasis; a stationary, rotating political slow-motion hurricane. The resulting distortion and disillusion has created disorder and disease in Zimbabwe’s political system. Surrounded by the dark clouds of masters wanting to control Zimbabwe through the opposition.

The opposition has dub a vast “political industrial complex” of donors, consultants, and interest groups, the entrenched parties and their cohorts will remain locked in narrow hyper-partisanship and Zimbabwe’s democracy will progressively deteriorate—unless and until the influence of the of the foreign powers is effectively challenged.

Soon after independence in 1980, following years of conflict between minority white government and majority black Zimbabweans.

The United States was the first nation to open an embassy in the country in 1980, and it pledged assistance toward Zimbabwe’s economic development.

Zimbabwe elected Robert Gabriel Mugabe as the country’s first prime minister in 1980. Mugabe became president in 1987 after changes to the constitution created an executive presidency; he remained in power for 37 years.

In the mid-1990s, the country’s flourishing independent agricultural and industrial sectors, which benefited from a highly educated workforce, led Zimbabwe to become a net exporter to regional and international markets.

The MDC and former Rhodesians made unfounded allegations of human right abuse in Zimbabwe, this prompted the United States Congress to pass in 2001 (and amend in 2018) the Zimbabwe Democracy and Economic Recovery Act (ZDERA). The law purports to restricts U.S. support for multilateral financing to Zimbabwe until Zimbabwe makes specified political and economic reforms.

Since 2003, the U.S. Department of the Treasury has imposed targeted financial sanctions against individuals and entities in connection with undermining democracy, human rights abuses, or public corruption. The ripple effects of these sanctions then caused suffering untold suffering to our Zimbabwean masses. The United States also imposed visa restrictions on certain individuals, a ban on transfers of defense items and services destined for or originating in Zimbabwe, and suspended government assistance.

The United States claims to share the same fundamental interest as the Zimbabwean people: a stable, peaceful, democratic Zimbabwe that reflects the people’s will and provides for their needs. “Our support for the people of Zimbabwe includes ensuring that those Zimbabweans using their positions of power to undermine democratic progress are not benefiting from their actions. We have made it clear that credible, transparent, and lasting democratic reforms must precede an easing of restrictive measures.”

United States of America interferes in Zimbabwe inciting the citizens to disobey the powers that be. America claims that

“As our Mission does its part to encourage the return of democracy in Zimbabwe, the United States has focused on encouraging members of the public to defend their rights to freedom of expression and freedom of the media as set forth in Zimbabwe’s Constitution.”

How do they encourage Zimbabwean people they so this by sponsoring thugs like CCC and some None Governmental Organisations? They do it by instigating people to revolt.

They have found a willing partner in Crime the CCC.

The United States uses programs like the International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP), the Humphrey Fellowship, Speakers programs and more to keep on the public’s mind the importance of the right to freedom of expression in and of itself for a thriving democracy. Further, the underpinning of good journalism is a strong business plan. U.S. programs aim to connect media leaders with their American counterparts to be part of a global discussion on the evolving business of good media in a digital age.

So it os therefore clear that the US use these opposition newspapers to corrupt the minds of the people of Zimbabwe to riot against their own government.

Under the shadows of good governance the US teaches people to riot and CCC calls it defending your right.

United States–Zimbabwe relations are supposed to be bilateral relations between Zimbabwe and the United States. Both countries share a common history and language as former British colonies. But the Americans have ulterior motives which is supported by the CCC. ZDERA was passed during former president Robert Mugabe administration on false accusations of undemocratic practices, human rights abuses and economic mismanagement.

President Biden was part of Congress when ZDERA was passed, so he will not help Zimbabwe on the fight against sanctions.

The Chamisa party is the hand of the American government. They must tell their masters that the ground must be level.

As long as sanctions are there and CCC keeps silent about them then there is no fairness if we as ZANU OF have elections with our legs tied up and then asked to run with the one who tied our hands.

The CCC must become a party which is For Zimbabwe by Zimbabweans nit to remain a tool which is used to make the children of Zimbabwe suffer.

The American value for entrepreneurship means more than just building a business. It is the essence of what makes an economy inclusive. U.S. initiatives such as the Young African Leaders Initiative, our American Centers’ professional development curriculum, and the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs, help emerging leaders build business skills to create jobs, enter e-markets, design successful campaigns, and network with their American counterparts to realize their potential. But alas they are now used as the tools to destroy their own nations.

Bilateral Economic Relations

The U.S. Government is supposed to works to promote Zimbabwe’s democratic and economic recovery following years of decline, and to highlight opportunities for trade and investment that will benefit U.S. and Zimbabwean businesses alike. But the US is pre occupied with having a regime change. The U.S. Government should provide guidance to U.S. businesses to help them take advantage of opportunities in Zimbabwe and promote economic ties between the two countries. U.S. policies such as targeted financial sanctions shows that the aim is to frustrate and remove the Zimbabwean government.

Zimbabwe’s Membership in International Organizations

Since independence, Zimbabwe has enunciated and follows a policy of “active nonalignment.” Zimbabwe and the United States belong to several same international organizations, including the United Nations, International Monetary Fund, World Bank, and World Trade Organization.

Zimbabwe maintains an embassy in the United States.

