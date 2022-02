Chamisa Turns 44

Share

By A Correspondent- CCC President Nelson Chamisa has turned 44.

Posting on his Twitter handle Wednesday morning Chamisa said age came with wisdom:

D.O.B 3am 02-02-78.

@44

Wisdom, blessings and honor come from You,Oh God.And You reign over all. In Your hand is power and might;In Your hand it is to make great And to give strength to all.I thank You for this life. And praise Your glorious name.All Glory be to you!

@Godisinit