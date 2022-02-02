Chamisa’s CCC Belongs To Mwonzora, Says Mashakada | IS HE TELLING THE TRUTH?

If a wolf assumes a sheep skin, does it seize to be a wolf?

This is exactly the same with MDC Alliance-cum- CCC bye-election candidates.

Mwonzora loudly says the Supreme Court has abolished Nelson Chamisa's political career. Any new party Chamisa creates belongs to Mwonzora, and @ZECzim will allocate all Chamisa's voters to him. Chanosa doesn't exist anymore in politics, says Mwonzora. HOW FAR WILL MWONZORA GO? pic.twitter.com/YJqFNGK1md — ZimEye (@ZimEye) January 18, 2022

It is a well established common law position that membership of a political party is not transferable until there is public renunciation.

At the time CCC candidates filed their nomination papers for the 26th March bye-elections, they were still MDC Alliance.

The principle of renunciation is very important at common law. This is the reason why in the past, each time when MDC defectors joined ZANU PF, they were publicly paraded and asked to surrender their MDC regalia and sing ” tadzoka kumusha”. This is the art of renunciation.

The common law position is thereby fulfilled. In other words party membership is not transferable until public renunciation. The CCC candidates and their new outfit have not gone to an inaugural congress. They have not elected new leaders. They have not put in place new structures. They are still using MDC vehicles, offices, houses and goodwill. These candidates can’t masquerade as “new”.

They are simply old wine in new bottles. Their think tanks – Ruhanya, Jonathan Moyo, Chin’ono and Magaisa must familiarize themselves again with Common Law. This will be my last instalment on the recallability of MDC Alliance members masquerading as CCC candidates.

