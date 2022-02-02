Happy Birthday The People’s President!

Citizens Coalition For Change (CCC) Namibia wishes President Advocate Nelson Chamisa a warm revolutionary birthday.

02 February 2022

Citizens Coalition For Change Namibia is absolutely jovial to commemorate the birthday of a revolutionary intellectual and leader of the Yellow Revolution President Advocate Nelson Chamisa who was born on the 2nd of February 1978. We are delighted to announce that on this day God blessed us with an organic, pragmatic and astute leader who is determined to put the economy on a sound footing. Social democrats in Namibia are under the control of unquestionable joy celebrating the birth of an Icon of constitutional democracy leading the Yellow Revolution towards a New Great Zimbabwe.

The President of the Yellow Movement has served as the first youth commander at the party’s inception in 1999.

He went on to serve as a vibrant Member of the August House as he broke the record of the youngest legislator at the age of 25. Our young and energetic leader of the Yellow Machine gives us hope and a fresh start since he again broke the record when he became the youngest cabinet minister in the Government of National Unity of Zimbabwe in 2009. President Advocate Nelson Chamisa is the only panacea to socio-economic transfiguration in the motherland.

Citizens Coalition For Change Namibia is celebrating the birthday of a great man who also represented the former people’s party Mdc Alliance in 2018 July harmonised elections where he won resoundingly by 2,6 million votes. As we gyrate hysterically in uncontrollable gusto, we should encourage our people to register to vote , vote for change in 2023 and defend the vote if rigged by the perennial election fraudsters in the desperate Zanupf regime and their surrogates.

Enjoy your day President Advocate Nelson Chamisa! Victory is certain under your sound leadership. Happy Happy Happy Revolutionary Birthday! May the Almighty grant you many many more years filled with great enthusiasm and revolutionary energy to defeat Zanupf Satanists.

Citizens Coalition For Change Namibia

Rundu Branch Spokesperson

Robson Ruhanya