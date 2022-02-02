Harare Employer Kills Worker Over Asking For His Salary

Share

By A Correspondent- A Harare man was beaten to death by his employers after he had demanded his salary.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police, ZRP said the 44-year-old employee was found in a stationery vehicle weeks after being assaulted by his employer.

ZRP said the deceased who sustained “several injuries,” neither reported the matter to the police nor did he seek medical attention.

Below is the ZRP statement to the sad development:

The ZRP urges the public to promptly report all violence cases to the Police and seek medical attention when necessary.

On 3/01/22 at about 1600 hours a Harare man (44) was assaulted by a wooden plank all over the body by his employer (35) after he had demanded some money from him.

The victim sustained a swollen head and several injuries all over the body but did not report the matter to the Police or seek medical attention. On 31/01/22 at about 0600 hours, the victim was found dead in a stationary vehicle.

Worker-employee conflicts are a common phenomenon in Zimbabwe, with some employers failing to pay workers in time or “enough.”