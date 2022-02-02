Herdboy Rapes Girl On Her Way To Writing O’ Level Exams

A Zvishavane herdboy (20) has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after being convicted of raping a (16) who was on her way to write an Ordinary Level examination.

He appeared before Gweru regional magistrate Mr Christopher Maturure facing one count of rape. He pleaded not guilty but was convicted after a full trial.

Mr Maturure sentenced him to 15 years in prison and suspended four years on condition of good behaviour. “The accused is sentenced to 15 years in prison of which four years of his sentence are suspended on condition of good behavior.

The accused deserved a long prison sentence to deter would be offenders. The courts must set an example that crime does not pay,” he said.

The court heard that on December 15 last year at around 11AM, the accused was at Kinsale grazing lands in Zvishavane herding cattle when he met the victim, whose name has been withheld to protect her identity. Prosecutor Ms Eggrina Matutu told the court that the girl was on her way to school when the accused followed her.

The court heard that the accused forcibly got hold of the victim’s blouse and ripped it open. He forced the victim into the bush, threatened her with an okapi knife before ordering her to remove all her clothes. In fear, she complied.

The herd boy pushed the girl to the ground and raped her once. -Chronicle