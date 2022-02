Khupe Tears Into Mwonzora

Tinashe Sambiri|Thokozani Khupe has declared that Douglas Togarasei Mwonzora is no longer the leader of MDC- T.

Addressing a media briefing in Harare on Wednesday, Khupe accused the Speaker of Parliament of victimising her on gender basis.

According to Khupe, Mwonzora has no mandate to recall MDC- T MPs.