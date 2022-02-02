Mliswa, Confirms Attacking Chiyangwa In Leaked Audio

By A Correspondent-Norton MP Temba Mliswa said his leaked audio was not meant to expose Zanu PF 2023 elections fundraising committee chairman Philip Chiyangwa’s ill-health but his bad behaviour.

Mliswa was heard in the leaked audio saying that Chiyangwa was HIV positive, among many other unprintable words.

He also said that the flamboyant businessman was now broke and could no longer afford to buy even a new ordinary car.

Mliswa was fuming about what he called was Chiyangwa’s habit of saying bad things about “my family”.

On Tuesday, Mliswa said he was not regretting the leaked audio Chiyangwa but said it did not mean to expose Chiyangwa’s deteriorating health.

He posted on his Twitter handle:

I have been busy at the farm& returned to the news of a leaked voice note. It should be understood that the audio was between myself& Chiyangwa. It was never meant for the public& its being leaked is clearly aimed at tarnishing me after the interview I had with

It’s unfortunate that Chiyangwa was immature as to leak the audio as a gamble seeking to have me attacked. Thus, it is a misplaced understanding that I attacked him over his status, but it is factual that I attacked him over his habits which I reiterate that he should stop.

— Hon. Temba P. Mliswa (@TembaMliswa) February 1, 2022