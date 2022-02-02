Mubhanditi Endorses Chamisa

By A Correspondent- Zim Dancehall artiste Seh Calaz, real name Tawanda Mumanyi has endorsed CCC President Nelson Chamisa.

Calaz endorsed Chamisa through a tweet wishing the opposition leader a happy birthday.

Chamisa turned 44 years, Wednesday.

In his birthday wish message to Chamisa, Calaz claimed that the 44-year-old politician was the one tasked with bringing salvation to Zimbabwe.

He posted:

I would like to wish @nelsonchamjsa, Happy Birthday to the man with the task of securing a future for our generation and our children. May the Lord bless you with wisdom and patience and a long memory that will always remember how our generation suffered.#Shotreipapo.