Samuel Eto’o “Rescues” Hospitalised Aluvha

Share

By A Correspondent- The president of the Cameroonian Football Federation, Samuel Eto’o, has come to the assistance of Zimbabwean super-fan Alvin ‘Aluvha’ Zhakata who is in hospital in Cameroon.

Aluvha who is the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) super-fan, collapsed after the AFCON clash between Malawi and Morocco last week but could not afford the expenses to allow further medical tests to be conducted on him.

Some African journalists in Cameroon led a campaign to have CAF help out Aluvha but to no avail.

The African football legend and former Barcelona and Chelsea striker later heeded the call. Aluvha tweeted on Tuesday:

The president of Fecafoot (Cameroon Football Association), Mr Samue Etoo Fils , has paid my hospital bill , and footed all costs for medical tests and everything. How can i not be grateful . How can i not heal

Will give further updates later. Help me thank Samuel Etoo

Eto’o’s gesture touched the hearts of many who commented on Aluvha’s tweet expressing their gratitude.

Aluvha made history by travelling from Cape to Cairo by road for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations edition to support the Zimbabwe Warriors.

Due to delays on some borders, he eventually arrived when the Warriors had already been eliminated from the tournament.

CAF paid for his flight back home and also gave him a VIP ticket to watch the final