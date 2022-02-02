Tourists Trapped In A Local Holiday Resort

By- Tourists and some residents have been trapped in the Mana Pools National Park after the recent heavy rains extensively damaged access bridges leading to the UNESCO World Heritage site.

Food and fresh water supplies have since been affected, The Mirror reports.

Heavy rains experienced last week saw the first bridge along the Harare-Chirundu Highway being damaged.

The damaged bridges are Rukomechi, Marongora and Chemitsi.

Hurungwe District Development officer Mr Andrew Tizora said some of the people trapped in the area were evacuated by boat on Tuesday, while helicopters were needed to access the area. He said:

The heavy rains led to the destruction of bridges in Mana Pools while some people were booked at the three camps in the area. The situation is so bad that we cannot even assess the extent of damage and the assistance required without the use of helicopters.

We got information this afternoon (yesterday) that some of the people were evacuated by boat through the Zambezi River. However, there are still some people who need to be removed from the area until the situation and infrastructure improves.

A District Civil Protection Committee is monitoring the situation to make recommendations on how best the affected area can be assisted.

Efforts are underway to restore access to Karibaand Gache Gache, which were cut off following rockfalls that covered the Charara-Makande Road at the Jonga Mountain.

Mana Pools National Park is home to diverse wildlife including lions, hippos, elephants, buffaloes and small game.

More: The Mirror