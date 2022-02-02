Zanu PF Vows To Wrestle Marondera Seat From Opposition

By A Correspondent- ZANU PF says it will wrestle the Marondera Central seat from the opposition where it has deployed seasoned politicians to lead its campaign.

A number of party bigwigs on Saturday attended the provincial executive committee meeting in Marondera where they vowed to wrest the constituency from the opposition.

The seat fell vacant following the recall of Caston Matewu by the Douglas Mwonzora-led MDC-T. Matewu will contest the election under the newly-formed Citizens Coalition for Change led by Nelson Chamisa.

Zanu PF will be represented by youthful businessman Ignatius Mateveke.

Apostolic sect leader Lawrence Katsiru has been roped into the campaign team while provincial women’s league political commissar Nyarai Tsvuura has been tasked to mobilise women ahead of the March 26 by-election.

Provincial spokesperson Tatenda Mavetera said the party was working hard towards wresting the seat from the opposition.

“As a party, we remained resolute and unshaken. President Emmerson Mnangagwa has done a lot in terms of development in the province. The party is not leaving anyone behind and we are working hard to retain the seat,” she said.

Six wards in Marondera Central are also vacant following the recall of councillors aligned to Chamisa.-newsday