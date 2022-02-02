Zanu PF Youths Threaten Violence

By- Zanu PF youth league has threatened violence ahead of the March 26 by-elections.

The party youths who endorsed the candidature of President Mnangagwa for the 2023 presidential elections Wednesday said they would do so as a way of defending the revolution.

The league said it was strategising and mobilising party structures to deliver victory for the party in the upcoming by-elections and, ultimately, 2023 harmonised elections.

They also said they would embark on a process to inculcate party values to the youth by working with the Chitepo School of Ideology.

“In the upcoming by-elections, we believe in protecting and defending the revolution. We will support our leader President Mnangagwa,” said Cde Yeukai Simbanegavi, the league’s spokesperson.