Aide In Court For Conniving With Boss To Prejudice Business Partner Of US$200k

By A Correspondent| Personal Assistant to businessman Ofer Sivan has appeared in court on allegations of conniving with her boss in manufacturing documents to the prejudice of his business partner.

Cassandra Myburg (37) was not asked to plead to fraud charges when she appeared before Harare magistrate Yeukai Dzuda.

She was remanded out of custody to March 16.

Sivan is on $100 000 bail following his appearance in court last month after his arrest by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC.)

Businessman Ofer Sivan

Myburg is alleged to have witnessed the signing of alleged manufactured documents at Stanbic Bank Borrowdale branch in Harare where her boss, Ofer Sivan, allegedly wanted to open business accounts for Adlecraft Investments.

It is alleged that sometime in September 2020, Myburg accompanied Sivan to Stanbic Bank Borrowdale branch in Harare with intention to open two business accounts.

It is alleged that Myburg witnessed the signing of documents knowing that Sivan had forged the signature of co-director at Adlecraft Investments, Gilad Shabtai.

As if that was not enough, Myburg is alleged to have accompanied Sivan and went to submit another forged company resolution dated September 29, 2020 with a forged Shabtai’s signatures to appear as if he had appointed Sivan as the sole signatory to the company’s bank account, which they wanted to open at Stanbic Bank.

The court heard that Sivan and Myburg wanted Stanbic Bank believe that Shabtai had appointed Sivan as the sole signatory to the banks accounts.

Acting out of the alleged misrepresentation, Stanbic Bank opened two business bank accounts in Adlecraft Investments name with Sivan being the sole signatory.

Sometime in November last year, Munyaradzi Gonyora, who holds 10 percent shareholding in Adlecraft Investments, discovered the offence and alerted Shabtai.

Shabtai lodged a complaint with the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC).

Investigations by ZACC reportedly revealed that Shabtai was out of the country at the material time and that his signatures were forged, according to the State.

The court heard that Shabtai was prejudiced of US$200 000 in potential deposits.