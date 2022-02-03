Freedom Day Is Near – President Chamisa

Tinashe Sambiri|The Yellow Revolution in Zimbabwe will lead will to the emancipation of Africa, Citizens Coalition For Change leader, President Nelson Chamisa has said.

According to President Chamisa, freedom day is near.

He also urged citizens to register to vote.

“Our freedom day is near. I feel it and know it. To get there, we must walk & work together, with urgency.

Let’s REGISTER TO VOTE.Make change happen.Rally your family,workmates & your neighbours between now & February 28.

Counting on you, REGISTER!: http://bit.ly/3g8E3Mz,” wrote President Chamisa On Twitter.

He added:

“Yellow revolution in Zimbabwe will lead to emancipation of Africa – Nelson Chamisa http://greensavannahdiplomaticcable.com.”