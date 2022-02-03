Khupe Reports Mwonzora To UN | SENSE OR JUST NUISANCE?

Zimbabwe’s controversial political turcoat, Thokozani Khupe has reported the man she booted from her party, Douglas Mwonzora to the United Nations.

Khupe made the revelations yesterday saying her recall from parliament was unprocedural since Parliament was not in session.

She went on to accuse government of siding her MDC-T rival Douglas Mwonzora.

ARE YOU HAPPY WITH THE RECALL CLAUSE? "I am not happy happy it, I have never been happy with it, even when it was introduced, no one was happy, because it's not fair to be quite honest with you." pic.twitter.com/tACsE7PiRR — Simba Chikanza (@schikanza) February 2, 2022

“That is unprocedural. My understanding of parliamentary operations is that the Speaker derives his powers from the mace when he is sitting on his chair in the House of Assembly and in the presence of sitting MPs because the mace is the symbol of authority of the House and the Speaker. Without the mace, the House cannot sit and pass laws,” Khupe said.

Khupe said Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi has unfairly decided to allocate funds to Mwonzora’s party before the legitimacy of the two MDCs has been settled.

She recently filed papers at the High Court seeking an interdict to prohibit government from disbursing $149 850 000 due to Mwonzora’s faction in terms of the Political Parties (Finance) Act

“At the same time, I have written to the United Nations secretary-general HE Antonio Guterres, the UN Women executive director Dr Sima Sami Bahous, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights HE Michelle Bachelet, the Inter Parliamentary Union president honourable Duarte Pacheco, the Pan-African Parliament and Madam Bineta Diop, special envoy of the chairperson of the African Union Commission on Women, Peace and Security so that they see the amount of victimisation and discrimination against women by the Executive and the Legislature,” Khupe said. – Agency