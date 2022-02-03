Police Record Decrease In Crimes Associated With Unregistered Vehicles

Share

By A Correspondent- Police in Bulawayo said that they have noted a 75 per cent reduction in crimes associated with unregistered motor vehicles and those without number plates such as armed robbery, rape and kidnapping in the past two weeks.

On 15 January, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) launched an operation to remove from the country’s roads all unregistered motor vehicles and those without number plates.

Police said some of the vehicles were being used as getaway cars in the commission of dangerous crimes.

ZRP spokesperson in Bulawayo Metropolitan Province, Inspector Abednico Ncube, said:

On average we were receiving four cases of robberies involving unregistered motor vehicles per week. But now we receive just one. During this operation, we almost realised a 75 per cent reduction of similar crimes. We have seen a reduction of cases involving such vehicles in offences like robberies and rape over the period of this operation.

Inspector Ncube implored the public to desist from boarding unregistered cars and those without number plates as this exposes them to rape, robbery and kidnapping. He said:

Of course, we have received a case of robbery and rape where a woman boarded a motor vehicle going to Southwold, and on the way, she was raped. But generally, the cases have been reduced. Despite the fact that we have an operation, our members of the public are still supporting these vehicles. So, we are urging them to cooperate with the police and only use licensed public service vehicles and not pirate taxis.

The ZRP said that 24 355 arrests have been made since the operation started on 15 January.