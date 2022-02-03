Senegal Roars Through To AFCON Finals

Share

Isheanesu Mutyambizi| Senegal has succeeded to reach the finals of the Africa Cup Of Nations, by beating Burkina Faso 3-1, in a semi-final match filled with end-to-end action.

The teams were deadlocked in the first half with Burkina Faso going on the counter on numerous occasions and Senegal being rewarded two penalties which were reversed by the Referee thanks to VAR.

In the second half of the match, the teams were now feeling the pressure as the game progressed with some spectators believing that the game has the potential to be decided by a penalty shootout between these two inseparable teams.

However, a 70th-minute set piece from a corner landed perfectly for Abdou Diallo, who then thumped the ball into the net and broke the deadlock.

Sadio Mane quickly produced an single brilliant performance to create an assist for the second goal, which was scored by Paris Saint-German midfielder Idrissa Gueye to give the Lions of Taranga a comfortable lead.

Burkina Faso was not one to be counted out as of yet, with Blati Toure scoring in the 82nd minute to ensure that the Black Stallions have a chance to come back in the game; But a mistake by the Burkina Faso defence in their own half led to Sadio Mane scoring the third goal towards the end of regulation and that was enough to help Senegal see off Burkina Faso in an intense final quarter of the game.

With their spot in the final secured, we are yet to see who they will meet as the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon face the Pharaohs of Egypt in what promises to be an amazing Semi-final.