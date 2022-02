WATCH: Adeyola Smashes-The-Sports On Mnangagwa’s Forehead

Share

Nigerian commentator and satirist Adeyola Fayehun has smashed-the-sports on Emmerson Mnangagwa’s forehead over his announcement that he will still be around in 2030. In the episode below, the Nigerian socialite, also scoffs at Mnangagwa’s publicist Passion Java. Please be patient as the video loads below.

VIDEO LOADING BELOW