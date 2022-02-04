Aubameyang Speaks On Fallout With Arsenal Coach

Share

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang says the fallout with coach Mikel Arteta forced him to leave Arsenal and join Barcelona.

The Gabon striker completed a free transfer to Camp Nou on Wednesday, signing a three-year-contract.

The 32-year-old ‘s move followed after he had been frozen out at the Gunners and stripped of the captaincy following a disciplinary breach.

He was released from his Arsenal contract on Monday, two days before he made the switch to Barcelona.

“It’s true that they were complicated months and I think football has these things sometimes,” Aubameyang said, as he was unveiled as a Barca player.

“But if I have to say something about this topic (leaving Arsenal), it is that I never wanted to do anything wrong on my part, but I think this is the past and I want to think about the present.”

He added: “It was just a problem with [Arteta] and then he made the decision. I can’t say much more.

“I wasn’t happy, I stayed very calm and that’s it.”- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

Aubameyang