Breaking: Zanu PF Hooligans Impound CCC Vehicle
4 February 2022
Alert!, Alert!
Unfortunate reports we are receiving from Kwekwe are that ZANU PF thugs in Kwekwe have impounded campaign vehicle for our CCC candidate for Kwekwe Central constituency, Hon Judith Tobaiwa. The vehicle taken is currently at ZANU PF Kwekwe headquarters where ZANU PF misfits are removing campaign stickers and breaking screens.
More details to follow…
Stephen Sarkozy Chuma
CCC Youth Assembly National Spokesperson