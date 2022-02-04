God of Pastor Makomichi Will Give Me Power to Win By-elections: “Shameless” Mwonzora Speaks

Morgan Zvemangororo

Reports from the house of confusion and dead horses MDC-T say their leader Douglas Mwonzora assured them not to worry about the 26 March by-elections , as he said God of “Prophet” Makomichi will perform miracles in favour of him.

One MDC-T official claimed Mwonzora had already visited “Prophet Makomichi” and he was given powerful powders and prayers that would confuse people and influence them to vote for him (Mwonzora).

Some political analysts say Mwonzora is already finished and Makomichi’s lucky charms will not work.

“It’s a lie,if he said that I think he just wanna use my name to lure people to vote for him, I never said he will win in any election. God doesn’t like him ” said Makomichi.