Grade 7 Results Expected Today

By-The Zimbabwe School Examination Council (ZIMSEC) is set to announce the Grade 7 results for 2021 today.

The announcement was made to the state media on Thursday by the Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, Evelyn Ndlovu.

She said:

A statement is due on the status of the 2021 Grade 7 results. I am quite sure that you will hear the Grade 7 results announcement today, and after the statement, we will then give the official opening dates for the Form Ones ourselves.

Last week ZIMSEC spokesperson Nicky Dlamini said the Grade 7 results will be out soon.