LEAKED- Matemadanda Reveals How Gokwe Is Printing 5 Million Automatic-Votes For Mnangagwa

Share

PART 1- By Farai D Hove | The following is a summary of the first of several leaked audios of senior politburo member, ambassador Victor Matemadanda as he narrated how ZANU PF is rigging the elections by creating polling multiple stations in what will create 5 million automatic votes for Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Victor Matemadanda

In the below Matemadanda is briefing his constituency of Gokwe and it was recorded in November last year.

Says Matemadanda in part:

“This is not the first time that elections are being held in the Gokwe town.

“These elections began in 1980. Other people don’t know that if we start with the council in 1980 it had many councillors, 38 in number but the miracle that happened in the town is that during that time there was ZAPU and ZANU.

“Each won 18.

“Many who are running today, do not know what they’re talking about; they don’t know that the problem of the council getting into a crisis of 18 apiece, how did we solve it.

“We will just educate those who ask us.

“All those who you see jumping up and down do not know this thing; they do not know that the town is structured: in what way from the time it was North and South.

“Many do not know and many do not want to ask because they pretend like they know.

“Those who were there, they know that it was once One Constituency.

“You know it well, right now … those constituencies are now 9-in number. “

“Many who are jumping around do not know how the 9 constituencies came about. They don’t want to work with those who made it work that they are now 9 constituencies. That’s why you see right now in Gokwe, that we want 5 million votes.”- ZimEye