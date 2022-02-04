Minister Bumps Into Brothel Run By Zvishavane Council

Share

ZVISHAVANE – The Minister of State for Midlands Larry Mavima expressed shock during his business tour of Zvishavane on Wednesday when he bumped into a brothel that is being run by Zvishavane Town Council.

Quizzed by Mavima council officials said that the brothel was a way of raising funds as 80% of residents were not paying rates. The Mirror was part of the tour.

He described Zvishavane council as shameful as the worst run local authority in the Midlands Province. Three Zvishavane top managers including town secretary Tinoda Mukutu are currently on suspension on corruption charges.

As he toured the town house, he came to the council guest house and was shown one end which was being used by residents who lost their houses during heavy storms in 2020.

He exploded when he went to the other side and noticed that council accommodated sex workers who pay US$30 a day to the local authority’s security department. The sex workers brought in men for service throughout the day and night.

Mavima ordered that the sex workers be removed with immediate effect.

In Mandava he was shocked to see that there are 500 people who are sharing public toilets and bathrooms.

-Mirror