Mutoko Girl Who Framed Rape Charges Against Own Stepfather Humiliated
4 February 2022
By A Correspondent- An 18 year old Mutoko girl who tried to fix her step father by framing a rape charge was embarrassed  at Mutoko magistrates courts yesterday  after she was convicted of supplying  false information.

Ruvarashe Mashingaidze pleaded guilty to the charge and was lucky to be warned and cautioned  by magistrate Rumbidzai Mhandu.

Prosecutor Richard Mbambe told the court that on 8 September last year Mashingaidze went to a police station in Mutoko and filed a false rape case against  her stepfather Achorford Karimupfumbi.

On February 1 this year Mashingaidze  was summoned at Murewa regional court upon being interviewed by prosecutors she revealed that she wanted to fix Karimupfumbi.

Mashingaidze  was arrested for supplying  false information to the public authority.-newsday