Mutoko Girl Who Framed Rape Charges Against Own Stepfather Humiliated

By A Correspondent- An 18 year old Mutoko girl who tried to fix her step father by framing a rape charge was embarrassed at Mutoko magistrates courts yesterday after she was convicted of supplying false information.

Ruvarashe Mashingaidze pleaded guilty to the charge and was lucky to be warned and cautioned by magistrate Rumbidzai Mhandu.

Prosecutor Richard Mbambe told the court that on 8 September last year Mashingaidze went to a police station in Mutoko and filed a false rape case against her stepfather Achorford Karimupfumbi.

On February 1 this year Mashingaidze was summoned at Murewa regional court upon being interviewed by prosecutors she revealed that she wanted to fix Karimupfumbi.

Mashingaidze was arrested for supplying false information to the public authority.-newsday