Susan Mutami Opens Up On SB Moyo Love Relationship

By- Controversial Australian-based Zimbabwean philanthropist Susan Mutami said that she had a boy child with the late Foreign Affairs Minister Sibusiso Busi Moyo.

Mutami said on Twitter, where she also insisted that Norton MP Temba Mliswa sired her twins.

Mutami also said before SB died, he told her that there were some people who were after his life.

She said Moyo told her that if the unnamed people got him, she should “get a flight back home” with the little boy as the assailants will also be after her.

In his last days on earth SB Moyo sent someone to Avondale where I was staying and was panicking and said there are some people who are after me, if they come for me, they will definitely come for u and the little boy so I need u to get a flight back home.

Varikuda kuita zvavakaita pana Chiwenga ne mukadzi wake kwandiri (they want to do to me what they did to Chiwenga and his wife) and I need u to co-operate with me my sweetheart but if I don’t make it, u know what to do. That was the last conversation that I ever had with the late minister. RIP Soldier.