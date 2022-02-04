Zanu PF Rigging Can Be Stopped

Share

Tinashe Sambiri|Team Pachedu has exposed Zanu PF’s rigging tactics in the rural areas.

According to Team Pachedu, Zanu PF steals elections through assisted voters and stuffing of ballots.

The pressure group argues that massive voter registration will stop the regime from rigging elections.

“Zanupf’s steals Elections via assisted voters and stuffing ballot papers in rural areas with no agents. We know it, ZanuPF can be beaten with a huge turnout, polling agents deployment and a clean voters roll.

Your vote matters, go register & refuse to play into their tactics

Remember this well; Zanu PF does not have the expertise to rig and never fall for that ever! Go register to vote and see how your vote will make the difference in our nation.

Let us know if you need assistance in locating the nearest registration centre,” Team Pachedu said in a statement.