CCC Pays Tribute To Senior Cadre
5 February 2022
Tinashe Sambiri|A member of President Nelson Chamisa’s Citizens Coalition For Change, Maria Chogugudza has died.
This was announced by Citizens Coalition For Change vice chairperson Hon Job Sikhala.
Chogugudza was a veteran of the People’s struggle, according to Hon Sikhala.
Read statement below:
Dear CCC Family:
We advise that we have lost one of our struggle icons Maria Chogugudza popularly known as Chihera this afternoon.
She ws a solid revolutionary since the advent of the democratic struggle in our country.
She ws in the Women Assembly for Harare Province.
MHSDRP