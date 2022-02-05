CCC Secretary-General Hwende Fundraises For Party Councillors
5 February 2022
By A Correspondent- CCC secretary-general Charlton Hwende is on the ground campaigning for himself and fellow party councillors ahead of the March 26 By-elections.
Hwende on Friday, was in his Kuwadzana East constituency, putting up posters.
Posting on his Facebook page, Hwende appealed to well-wishers to help with funds to print posters of his party councillors in Mashonaland West province:
Thanks Citizens we got support for the 5 rural wards we posted in the morning. Please partner us on these wards to print more posters. [email protected]$100 for each ward. Ward 10 Mhondoro Mubaira
Ward 4 Zvimba West
Ward 31 Zvimba North
Ward 33 Zvimba South
Ward 14 Norton #CCC