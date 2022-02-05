Chatunga Scoffs At Comedian Mwonzora
5 February 2022
By A Correspondent- The later former President Robert Mugabe’s son, Chatunga, has scoffed at comedian MDC- T leader Douglas Togarasei Mwonzora adding that Mwonzora was wasting his talent .
Chatunga mocked Mwonzora for wasting “acting talent” by portraying himself as a popular politician.
See Chatunga’s message on Twitter:
Mdara iwe are you a Comedian ? If you’re not you are wasting a talent.”
Chatunga was responding to Mwonzora’s comment below:
Thank you so much Gweru. Victory is Certain.