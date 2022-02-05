Chombo Trial Date Finally Set

By A Correspondent- Harare regional magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje has set March 7 as the trial date for former Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Minister Ignatius Chombo on charges of fraud and criminal abuse of duty.

The court heard that on a date unknown to the prosecutor, but during the period extending from October 1 2005 to January 12 2006, Chombo unlawfully and with the intent to defraud the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) misrepresented that he was applying for a Capital Expenditure Loan under the Other Crops and Livestock Support Facility for the purpose of acquiring farm equipment knowingly that he intended to use the money for other purposes. Acting on the misrepresentation, RBZ processed and issued Chombo a loan amounting to $14 billion for the purpose of acquiring the farm equipment, which Chombo then used to purchase two Toyota Hilux Vigo motor vehicles, thereby causing prejudice to the good administration of the Other Crops and Livestock Support facility.

On count two, the court heard that on a date unknown to the prosecutor, but during the period extending from September 2 2006 to March 25 2008 and at the Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing, Chombo, who at the material time was the minister and as such a public officer who took oath to uphold the Constitution and all other laws of Zimbabwe for the good management of the public affairs of Zimbabwe and perform the duties of the office faithfully, unlawfully and intentionally acted contrary to or inconsistently with his duties.

He allegedly corruptly acquired from City of Harare a property, namely Subdivision 61 Helensvale, Harare, knowing that the council had applied for change of use from a public place to space for cluster houses and registered it under Harvest-Net Enterprises (Private) Limited, a company he owned, thereby showing favour to the company and disfavour to City of Harare.