COSAFA Referees To Take Charge Of AFCON Final

South Africa and Cosafa region referee Victor Gomes has been appointed to take charge of Sunday’s Afcon 2021 final between Senegal and Egypt.

Gomes will be assisted by country-man Zakhele Siwela and Lesotho’s Souru Phatsoane, while the fourth official will be DR Congo’s Jean-Jacques Ngambo Ndala.

Kick-off at the Olembe Stadium in Yaounde at 9 pm CAT.

Senegal will be out to secure their first-ever Africa Cup of Nations title, while Egypt are looking to win their eighth and first since 2010. – Soccer24 Zimbabwe