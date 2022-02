Fuel Prices Up Again

The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) has hiked the price of fuel for the month of February.

According to the ZERA update, petrol price is up by three cents from US$1.41 to US$1.44 while diesel is up by six cents from US$1.38 to US$1.44.

In local currency, petrol is up by ZWL$15.04 while diesel now costs ZWL$18.62 more than last month’s price.

Below is ZERA’s new price schedule;