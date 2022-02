Jah Prayzah Sings For Nelson Chamisa?

By Showbiz Reporter | Did the ZANU PF activist Jah Prayzah release a song for CCC President Nelson Chamisa?

A viral track has the track Rasvika Gamba, Kutonga Kwaro Gamba re-lyric’ed for Chamisa.

The song sounds clearer than the original coup vibe that welcomed Emmerson Mnangagwa as he landed in Zimbabwe in 2017. At the end of the track, it becomes apparent that the parody singer is none other than the hitmaker, Cucsman. AUDIO-