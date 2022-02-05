Mafume Back At Town House

By- Harare mayor Jacob Mafume has again bounced back at Town House following the expiry of his 45-day suspension.

Local Government minister July Moyo suspended Mafume in December accusing him of gross misconduct and incompetence.

This was Mafume’s fourth suspension on similar charges.

Mafume’s lawyer Tonderai Bhatasara on Thursday wrote to acting town clerk Phakamile Moyo informing him that Mafume was resuming his duties after the expiry of the 45-day suspension.

“We write to advise that our client’s suspension by the honourable minister through a letter dated December 17, 2021 has lapsed following the expiring of the statutory 45 days,” Bhatasara wrote.

“Accordingly, by operation of law, our client has reverted to the status before his suspension as mayor of the City of Harare. Our client has written this letter to advise that communication and notices of meetings be brought to his attention as required by law. This is a courtesy letter. Our client will be attending to his duties with effect Friday February 4, 2021.”

Mafume approached the High challenging his suspension. MDC-T councillor Steward Mutizwa was the acting mayor.

-Newsday