Nyasha Zhambe “Killer” Dies In Horrific Accident

Tinashe Sambiri | The Zanu PF activist Buster Mafio, implicated in torturing opposition activist, Nyasha Zhambe, died in a horrific road accident on Friday.

Mafio and one Joseph Mudziwapasi, tortured Zhambe during President Nelson Chamisa’s community engagement programme in Gutu last year.

According to human rights defenders, Nyasha Zhambe was tortured to death by known Zanu PF activists.

The development was confirmed by the man’s local resident’s trust.

In a statement, Gutu Residents and Ratepayers Association said: “On a sad note, we have lost one of our town board member Mr Buster Mafio in a road accident as he was travelling from Masvingo.

“As Gutu Residents we have been robbed of our representative.Rest in Eternal Peace Cde Mafio makarwa kurwa kukuru.

-GURRA Secretary General

Mr T Mamombe”

The popular television whistle-blower and forensic scientist, Shepherd Yuda, commented saying:

Ngozi inopedza hama, not Zanu PF as a party.

Baster Mafio has died.The man who led the torture of NYASHA ZHAMBE in October 2021 died in a fatal accident Chihambakwe today( Friday).

Zimbabweans demanded justice for NYASHA but they did not give heed.

God in heaven will not remain silent in the face of injustice. Udzai mbiti dzeZanu PF kuti unofawo.

Now Why Zanu PF goons will only pay RTGS kumukadzi wako.

Vanobva vamunyenga futi. Apa Hama dzako dzichaita murakwatira.

Buster Mafio