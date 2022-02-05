President Chamisa Receives Special Birthday Gift

Tinashe Sambiri|Citizens Coalition For Change leader President Nelson Chamisa has received a special birthday gift from an elderly citizen.

The elderly citizen, Mr Mlotshwa, described the gift as a reminder of hope to the nation.

“This ‘Ithole’ calf painting gift all the way from Matebeleland touched me.

Mr Mlotshwa tells me that this gift is a reminder of the HOPE he & many other citizens have.

He came by bus to deliver this b/day gift.These are my heroes. Help me thank this senior #citizen.I’m humbled,” said President Chamisa in a brief statement.