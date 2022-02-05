Pressure Group Wary Of Zanu PF Penchant For Violence

The Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition (CiZC) has condemned alleged politically motivated violence by ZANU PF activists targeting opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) supporters in Kwekwe on Friday.

Reports suggest that ZANU PF supporters assaulted the driver of the CCC candidate for Kwekwe Central, Judith Tobaiwa, and removed campaign posters from Tobaiwa’s vehicle. CiZC said in a statement:

As the Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition, we are concerned that this interparty violence, ahead of the March 26 by-elections, points to bloody elections in 2023.

We are disturbed that despite assurances of a new dispensation, ZANU PF has continued to use violence and coercion during elections.

CiZC has called for peace and tolerance among political parties to ensure free, fair and credible elections.

The civic organisation also urged ZANU PF to desist from terror and shock tactics during elections. It added:

We implore the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) to work with the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) to investigate this case of political violence without fear or favour and bring the perpetrators to book.

It is disturbing that ZANU PF militia continues to act with impunity and this has been fuelling violence against opposition supporters over the years.

The Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission ZHRC) must investigate all cases of politically motivated violence ahead of the March 26 by-elections and proffer recommendations that would lead to peace during election time.

CiZC said it is worried by ZANU PF’s penchant for violence, saying the former liberation movement is now behaving worse than the apartheid supremacist Rhodesian government.- Pindula News